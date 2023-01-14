On-Duty Delhi Cop, Hit By Car, Dies Days Before Retirement

Delhi: The policeman was on duty when the incident happened.

A 59-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed on duty after being allegedly hit by a car in the central part of the city days before his retirement, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday around 8.30 pm.

Latoor Singh, who was posted at Chandni Mahal police station in central district, was allegedly hit by a car between Rajghat and Shantivan signals on Ring Road and has died, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

According to police, Mr Singh was on duty when the incident happened.

A case has been registered at the Daryaganj police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The offending vehicle -- Hyundai i-10 car with Haryana registration number -- has been taken into custody and its driver was also detained, the DCP said.

He has been identified as Shokendra (34), a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana. He works with a bank situated on the Asaf Ali Road, Mr Chauhan said.

Mr Singh was to retire on January 31, 2023, she said, adding he is survived by wife and two children -- a son and a daughter.

His family lives in Dayalpur and they were informed about the incident, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)