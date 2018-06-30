Delhi Civic Body Official Got Extortion Call. His Driver Was Involved

The accused used names of gangsters such as Rajesh Bharti to threaten the engineer. (Representational)

Four men, including the driver of a civic body engineer, were arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1.80 crore from him, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Sachin Singh, 19, Sonu, 22, Sehdev, 23, Mukesh, 27, are all residents of Lalkuan in Delhi and were arrested from Faridabad.

They allegedly posed as members of the Kranti gang and demanded extortion, the police said. The Kranti gang's suspected leader Rajesh Bharti, along with three others, was shot dead in an encounter with the Delhi Police's Special Cell in south Delhi's Chhatarpur on June 9.

In order to avoid being detected, the accused used to call using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and texting apps.

A complaint was filed by the engineer on June 13 alleging that he had received several threat calls for extortion from United States and Canada mobile numbers.

The accused even made an attempt to kidnap the victim's son while he was returning home from Faridabad on June 13 and a complaint was filed at Surajkund police station.

They threatened the man that if he didn't pay extortion money, they would kill his family, said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police team laid a trap at Badkhal Chowk in Faridabad where the accused persons had asked the victim to deliver the extortion money on June 28.

Later, the accused changed their spot of delivery and asked the complainant to deliver the extortion money on the road approaching NH-2 near flyover.

Two men on a motorcycle approached the car of the victim. One of them knocked on the car's window and after taking the ransom bag at gunpoint, they tried to flee on the motorcycle but the police team intercepted the motorcycle, said the police officer. Subsequently, the others were also arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they all belonged to poor families so they hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a boy for ransom. One of the accused, Sehdev, was the complainant's driver. He had told Sachin Singh that the engineer, who works with the Delhi Municipal Corporation, owns a farmhouse in Faridabad and would be able to pay the ransom amount, he added. Sachin Singh hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the engineer's son, the senior officer added.

Singh, a class 12 pass-out, wanted to use the ransom money to get admission in college. He had political aspirations as well, the police officer said.

The accused said that they just wanted to instill fear so they threatened the victim's son. They also used names of gangsters such as Rajesh Bharti to threaten the victim.

A firearm with live cartridges, five mobile phones and one motorcycle used in the crime were recovered.

