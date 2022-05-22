4 Arrested In Delhi For Cheating Man Of Rs 70 Lakh

Daryaganj Cheating: The accused have been taken into police remand for a day.(Representational)

Four men were arrested for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 70 lakh in Central Delhi's Daryaganj area, police said on Sunday.

The accused -- Varun Verma, Manoj alias Montu, Amit Verma and Varun Katiyal -- have been taken into police remand for a day to recover the cheated amount, they said.

According to police, Sudhir Vig, who deals in computer parts at Nehru Place, filed a complaint on Friday stating that he had requested from Varun Verma and Montu to transfer Rs 70 lakh in his account through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and sent his employee Narender at an office on Ansari Road with the amount.

But the duo showed fake RTGS screen shots and fled from the spot with the money, police said.

"We registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Three accused persons Varun Verma, Manoj and Amit Verma were arrested on Saturday and were taken on one-day police remand," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Later, one more accused identified as Varun Katiyal was also arrested and was taken on police remand on Sunday, the DCP said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

