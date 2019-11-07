Retired Officers Write To Lt Governor, Police Chief Over Delhi Protests

Lt Governor Anil Baijal said steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force.

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers.

The Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association (DPRGOA) in a statement issued on Wednesday said it is "deeply concerned" about the incidents of violent clashes between the lawyers and police personnel in the district courts of Delhi.

"The direction of no coercive action against lawyers requires to be amended to no coercive action against anyone till the completion of the enquiry. The suspension and transfer of police officers should be challenged as no action has been ordered against erring lawyers," the letter said.

Karnal Singh, retired IPS officer and president of DPRGOA, said the senior officers of the organisation may encourage and boost the morale of the force by adequate assurances to them that they have the complete support of their seniors and that the rule of law will prevail.

"No departmental action may be taken against those officials who had gathered at the PHQ (Police Headquarters) for silent protest with their families to appraise the senior officers of their grievances. It needs sympathetic consideration," he said.

