Man's Decomposed Body Found From Abandoned Structure In West Delhi

The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from an abandoned structure in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, police said on Sunday.

Initial inquiry suggested that a portion of the structure collapsed on the man, who was later identified as Chandan, they said.

"We got a PCR call on Saturday, regarding foul smell from an abandoned structure. Police teams reached the spot. And found a body in the debris," a senior police officer said.

"Initial inquiry suggested that some part of old abandoned structure might have fallen down while the man was inside, which resulted in his death. However, no PCR call regarding collapse of any structure of missing report had been filed by the family members of the victim," police said.

Further inquest proceedings are in progress, they said.

