According to the passport, the foreign national was 1956 born.

A highly decomposed body of a foreign national was found in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Friday, officials have said.

The body was found near an underpass in Geeta Colony area, the police said, adding a passport and other documents have also been recovered from the spot.

According to the passport, the foreign national was born in 1956.

"We are trying to ascertain more details and investigation is underway," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.