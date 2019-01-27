Decomposed Bodies Of Elderly Couple Found In Delhi Home

There were no signs of forced entry into the couple's home, police said. (Representational)

Decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found in their home in South Delhi, a police said Sunday. Neighbours informed police when they did not respond to repeated knocking on the door.

"A police team reached the spot and found the house locked from inside. The door was force-opened and the two bodies were found in a decomposed state," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

"The bodies have been identified as those of Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla Khaneja, 72. Their son lives in the US," he added.

The couple's phone records showed suggested they had their last conversation on Saturday morning and could not be reached over phone," police said. They added that there were no signs of a forced entry into the house.