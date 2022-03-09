Delhi Civic Polls Dates Likely To Be Announced In Next Few Days: Official

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. (representational)

The dates for conducting elections for the three municipal corporations in Delhi is likely to be announced in the next few days, poll authorities said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Delhi, SK Srivastava, said, "I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 PM, so I am not able to announce the dates right now".

Earlier, he was scheduled to announce the dates during the press conference at 5 PM.

"We were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another 5-7 days to announce them," he added.

"The government perhaps desires 'reorganisation of MCD'. May be they could re-unify the three corporations, so we have to think over it, and then announce MCD poll dates. We will examine their advice," he told reporters.

Mr Srivastava said, "If the three corporations are unified, then we will have to decide accordingly. We are taking legal opinion on the issue".

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.