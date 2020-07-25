CRPF Officer Shoots Colleague, Kills Self In Delhi's Lodhi Estate

The incident took place around 10:30 PM at 61, Lodhi Estate.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector fired at another CRPF inspector with his service weapon before taking his life in Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area late on Friday night, police said. They said that the officers allegedly had a fight moments before the incident.

The incident took place around 10:30 PM at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

When the police team reached the spot, they found two CRPF jawans lying on the floor. Both the officers had gunshot wounds and were dead by the time the police team reached the spot, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a fight between the two jawans, which escalated and led to Sub-inspector Karnail Singh opening fire at his colleague Dashrat Singh. The Sub-inspector hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.