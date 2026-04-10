Crane Debris Kills 2 Sleeping Men In Delhi's Rohini, Driver Held

Two unidentified men were killed after large stones being moved by a crane fell on them while they were sleeping on a vacant plot in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near Green Aura Banquet Hall in Sector-10 near Prashant Vihar, where the victims, aged around 35 and 50 years, were found lying in a pool of blood on DDA land.

According to police, a PCR call was received on April 10 regarding two persons lying at the spot.

"A police team rushed to the location and found both men critically injured. They were immediately shifted to Dr BSA Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," an officer said.

Crime Team and forensic experts inspected the scene. A crane (JCB) bearing a Haryana registration number found at the spot was seized as part of the investigation, the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two men were sleeping at the site when the incident occurred. The accused, identified as Rajgir Singh, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was operating the crane to clear debris from the area, which also had large stones and construction waste.

"While shifting the heavy stones using the crane, some of them accidentally fell on the victims, resulting in their deaths," the officer said.

An eyewitness, Rohit Kumar, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar currently residing in Delhi, informed police about the incident. His statement has been recorded.

Police said the accused was apprehended from the spot. During questioning, it emerged that he was unaware that the victims were sleeping nearby when he began clearing the debris.

The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of Dr BSA Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)