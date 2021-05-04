COVID-19 Crisis: Delhi Government To Provide Financial Aid To Auto, Taxi Drivers

Covid-19 Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

However, he said, this does not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission will last for two months.

Mr Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi will improve and lockdown will not be needed.

The Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year's lockdown and will do so again to help them, Mr Kejriwal said.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in number of COVID-19 cases.



