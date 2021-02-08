Court Seeks Police Report On Plea Against BJP Leader In Delhi Riots Case

Social activist Harsh Mander had sought registration of a case against Kapil Mishra (in pic).

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed by social activist Harsh Mander to lodge a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly provoking people to engage in riots in February last year.

The riots in northeast Delhi left 53 dead and several hundred injured.

The court was hearing the matter on the direction of the Delhi High Court, which was approached by Mr Mander last year.

"Since, the matter has already once gone to the High Court of Delhi, this court deems it appropriate to call the report from DCP concerned. Let action taken report be called from DCP concerned for March 9 on the complaint given," Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh said in an order passed on January 29.

In his complaint, Mr Mander had sought registration of a case against Kapil Mishra "for encouraging violence against Anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protestors, and engaging in criminal activities under Sections related to giving provocation with intent to cause riot and making, publishing or circulating statement, rumour, report etc to cause public mischief."

He also urged the court to direct police to arrest Mishra and prosecute him in accordance with law.