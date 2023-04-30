Couple Dupes Delhi Woman With Fake Tickets, Itinerary Of Gujarat Trip

The police also recovered Rs 1,60,000 and two mobile phones used in the offence. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for duping a woman on the pretext of offering an attractive travel package to Gujarat on the social media page, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.

The victim complained at the Cyber North Police Station. She alleged that she came across the travel agency's social media page, 'Think Trip', from where she applied for a group tour of Gujarat.

As per the allegations, the agency charged Rs 38,000 to her for a trip to 'Rann Utsav' in Gujarat and shared fake tickets and itineraries with her.

However, just a few days before the day of travel, the agency told her that due to rising Covid cases, the trip has been postponed. When the complainant asked for a refund, the agency switched off the mobile phone.

The police started investigating the matter and subsequently arrested the female accused who was working along with her husband in both Delhi and Kolkata. Her husband was also traced and arrested by the Maharashtra police from Kolkata.

During the investigation, the recovered mobile phone of the accused, the media pages of the fake travel agencies and alleged bank accounts used in the crime were found operational.

The police also recovered Rs 1,60,000 of cheated money and two mobile phones used in the offence.

