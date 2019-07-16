Couple, 3 Others Assaulted By Drunk Men In South Delhi: Cops

Police said they have arrested 2 of the 3 accused and have been charged for attempt to murder. (File)

A woman from Darjeeling was allegedly assaulted and her friends beaten up in south Delhi on Tuesday morning after they objected to offensive comments passed by three men, police said.

The woman, who works at a private firm, was returning to her home in Kotla Mubarakpur along with her husband, Ganesh, and three other friends after attending a party. Around 2.15 am, when they reached near Subhash Gali crossing, three men drinking on the roadside abused them following which an altercation started, Nitesh Shankar, one of those injured, said.

"Soon, the drunk men pushed Leena and thrashed our friend Pranay Pradhan," Nitesh Shankar said, adding Leena Subba's husband Ganesh and another woman, Laxmi, were also assaulted.

Pranay Pradhan, who was hit with a wooden plank in his head, is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar, said.

Pranay Pradhan, 23 is a chef at a Khan Market restaurant and Nitesh, 27 works there as a cashier.

Police said two men, Yogesh, 19 and Saurav, 23, have been arrested and a hunt is on to arrest the third person. They have been charged for attempt to murder.

Laxmi is from Nepal and all others are from Darjeeling.

