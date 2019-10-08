Man Arrested At Delhi Airport With 81 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup

The banned cough syrup bottles have been seized and the person has been arrested (Representational)

A Saudi Arabia-bound Indian has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out 81 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup, Customs officials said on Tuesday.

The passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Saudi capital Riyadh via Jeddah last Thursday, was intercepted at the T-3 of IGI airport and handed over to the Customs by the CISF.

As many as 81 bottles of "Phensedyl New", 80 bottles of 100 ml each and one broken bottle wrapped with a brown tape having 122 gm cough linctus containing "codeine phosphate", were recovered from 10 packets concealed in the false bottom of two bags.

The banned cough syrup bottles have been seized and the person has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Phensedyl cough syrup is used for cough, common cold, itchy throat and skin. It contains codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time.

