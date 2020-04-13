Delhi Government Sets Up Task Force To Identify Suspected COVID-19 Cases

The Delhi government on Monday set up a task force which will visit households in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.
The "Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force'' has been constituted at every booth level, a Delhi government official told PTI.
Each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker, the official said.
According to the official, 13,750 such teams will also advise people to maintain social distancing and wear masks when going outdoors.
The teams will recommend suspected cases for testing to the district health authorities, the official said, adding that anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department.
"Each task force will also inquire with the residents whether they know any suspected COVID-19 person in their neighbourhood. The task force will also enforce social-distancing in their respective areas," the official said.
The team will also make sure that people in their areas get supply of essential items and will keep in touch with each household through phone calls, the official said.
However, action will be taken against those who violate guidelines like not maintaining social-distancing, the official said.
The task force will also help in the smooth and speedy transportation of COVID-19 suspects to quarantine and isolation centres.
"Each team will submit a daily report at 6 pm to their concerned officer," the official added.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai501
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Jalgaon2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*1137
1985 224
1619 193
217 9
149 22
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*638
1176 107
1125 100
27 2
24 5
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore59
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal27
Ranipet26
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur20
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari7
Vellore6
Kanchipuram6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*385
1075 106
1014 99
50 6
11 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur102
Jodhpur54
Bhilwara26
Jhunjhunu23
Tonk20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa5
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*482
804 104
780 104
21
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*378
604 40
517
44 44
43 7
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*221
572 68
456 4
100 57
16 7
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*378
539 107
466 100
47 3
26 4
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Baghpat3
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Moradabad1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*147
451
399
47 2
5
DistrictCases
Kurnool54
Spsr Nellore41
Guntur36
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa25
Prakasam22
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*150
432 51
414 50
11
7 1
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*92
384 10
202
179 37
3 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*75
247 21
182
59 22
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*130
245 21
235 21
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram58
Palwal20
Faridabad19
Nuh12
Rohtak11
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*37
185
153
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*78
167 16
142 7
14 9
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata35
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong6
Nadia5
24 Paraganas North4
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*55
152 18
116 6
29 10
7 2
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*32
64
37
26 7
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*12
54
41
12
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*19
32
18
13 7
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
31 2
30 2
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*21
31 6
21 6
10
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21 2
14 2
7
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*16
19 2
17 1
0
2 1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*1
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1 1
1 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)