Delhi Government Sets Up Task Force To Identify Suspected COVID-19 Cases

The Delhi government on Monday set up a task force which will visit households in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

The "Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force'' has been constituted at every booth level, a Delhi government official told PTI.

Each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker, the official said.

According to the official, 13,750 such teams will also advise people to maintain social distancing and wear masks when going outdoors.

The teams will recommend suspected cases for testing to the district health authorities, the official said, adding that anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department.

"Each task force will also inquire with the residents whether they know any suspected COVID-19 person in their neighbourhood. The task force will also enforce social-distancing in their respective areas," the official said.

The team will also make sure that people in their areas get supply of essential items and will keep in touch with each household through phone calls, the official said.

However, action will be taken against those who violate guidelines like not maintaining social-distancing, the official said.

The task force will also help in the smooth and speedy transportation of COVID-19 suspects to quarantine and isolation centres.

"Each team will submit a daily report at 6 pm to their concerned officer," the official added.

