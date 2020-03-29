Delhi Police Help Couple Stuck In Hospital For 10 Days Amid Lockdown

The officials went to the hospital and took the couple and their child to their house, the police said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a couple that was stuck in a hospital for the last 10 days due to the lockdown after the woman gave birth to a baby.

According to the police, the man's sister approached them through Twitter saying her brother has been staying at the ESI hospital, Raja Garden, for the last 10 days after his wife gave birth.

The woman said her elder brother was facing difficulty in hiring an ambulance to return home with the new born, a senior police officer said.

The ambulance providers were demanding exorbitant charges and not giving any assurances on the vehicle's sanitisation, the officer said.

In her tweet, the woman also said that her elderly parents were alone at their house in Najafgarh and that they had run out of flour and rice.

She couldn't leave her house in Dwarka due to the lockdown and her younger brother, who had met with an accident, could not move.

While a neighbour has helped her parents in buying ration, she requested the police to help her brother in reaching home from the hospital, the police said.