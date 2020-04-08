AIIMS Delhi Installs Tunnel That Sprays Disinfectant As You Walk. Watch

The walk-through enclosure is designed for decontamination of personnel, one person at a time.

To tackle the outbreak of coronavirus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has installed a sanitisation unit for its staff members.

The unit, a kind of a disinfection chamber, uses soap and sanitiser to disinfect those entering the hospital. The first such sanitisation took place today.

India has recorded 149 deaths linked to coronavirus, with 35 dying in the last 24 hours alone. The latest data from the Union Health Ministry takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,194. A 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, which is expected to end on April 14, to tackle the outbreak in India, which has killed over 80,000 worldwide and infected around 1,397,180 people.

Recently, the Northern Railways also installed a sanitiser room (fumigation tunnel) converting a goods coach for this facility. The sanitiser is automatically sprayed on people who enter the train. A disinfection tunnel has also been installed at the entrance of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Hubli.

The Union Health Ministry has put out a detailed advisory for citizens on battling the novel coronavirus -- from washing hands at regular intervals to wearing masks when outdoors and practising social distancing.