Delhi Man Kills Wife In Containment Zone Allegedly Following Fight Over Kids

The incident took place in west Delhi's Madipur area, police said. (Representational image)

New Delhi:

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhi's Madipur area, police said.

Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39.

When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead. She was hit on her head with a stick during the fight, a senior police official said.

This was their second marriage which was solemnised three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, the officer said.

The house of the accused falls in a containment zone.

