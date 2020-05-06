Watch: Delhi Man Questions Lack Of Security Outside Liquor Shops

Hundreds queued up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Tuesday. (File)

Even as hundreds queued up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, an angry customer in Laxmi Nagar area questioned the lax security outside stores.

Liquor shops re-opened in Delhi on Monday following a nearly 40-day dry spell because of the coronavirus lockdown. Despite a 70 per cent increase in liquor prices in the capital, large crowds were seen outside shops for two days without following social distancing guidelines.

In a video release by news agency ANI, a man expressed his anger towards the authorities and the police force saying that the cops arrived just five minutes before the liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar area were to open even though a large number of people started queuing up since the break of dawn.

He said he has been in the queue since 6am. "Some of my friends have been here since 4am. The shop was supposed to open at 9 am but the police arrived at 8:55 am... Till then, nobody was here to manage the unruly crowd."

"Who will be responsible if something untoward happens here?' he questioned.

The man said the people have no issues with 70 per cent extra tax on liquor that the Delhi government imposed in a late-night order on Monday. "It's like a donation or a contribution from us towards the country," he added.

He said the authorities keep blaming the public, saying people are becoming restless outside alcohol stores. "It is the duty of the police to be here and make the public aware about social distancing. But nobody is here."

"Who will provide proper facilities for the security and protection of Delhi public," he questioned.