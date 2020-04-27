Delhi Police Volunteers Create Awareness Using COVID-19 Inspired Helmets

The coronavirus helmets was done as a part of stay-at-home initiative

Volunteers wearing COVID-19 themed helmets appealed to residents of Dwarka to stay at home, as part of an awareness drive about COVID-19 threat initiated by Delhi Police.

As part of the initiative, masks were also distributed and efforts made to sensitise people about the COVID-19 situation to ensure that they stay indoors, maintain social distancing, and take other precautionary measures when stepping out.

"The Government has taken various steps to create awareness among the citizens about the virus, and has appealed to all the people to follow the advisories. We selected four volunteers to create awareness about the same," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.

"The impact of the message would increase when people see them in real life, as there are chances that audio or visual messages might not create the same impact," he said.

"This way, a permanent impact is created and people try to take necessary precautions as we explain the seriousness of the situation to them. We are also distributing masks to them, and asking them to stay inside, maintain social distancing and follow the rules," Mr Meena added.

The DCP further added that legal action is also being taken against those who violate the regulations.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, various people have been arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPL).