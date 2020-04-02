32 COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, 29 Attended Mosque Event: State Minister

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,965. (File)

Thirty-two people tested positive on Wednesday in Delhi, and out of these, 29 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi. A total of 700 possibly infected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals here, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15. The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event.

A first information (FIR) has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out the sanitisation of the premises and nearby areas.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 1,965, out of these 151 people have been cured/discharged while 50 people have died so far, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.