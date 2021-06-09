Delhi's Daily Covid Cases See Slight Rise On Day 3 Of Unlock

73,241 samples were tested for Covid in Delhi over the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 337 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent - a slight increase from Tuesday's figures - according to the health bulletin on Wednesday. The city's total caseload now stands at 14,30,128.

Thirty-six Covid patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi taking the death count in the national capital to 24,704. The death rate in the capital stood at 1.73 per cent.

The city recorded 316 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 41 related fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44%, according to the Delhi government's data.

There are now 4,511 active cases of coronavirus cases in the capital- the lowest since March 23 when the active cases stood at 4,411.

Delhi's recovery rate now stands at 97.95 per cent as 725 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 14,00,913.

As many as 73,241 samples were tested for Covid in Delhi over the last 24 hours - 52,194 RT-PCR tests and 21,047 antigen tests.

There are currently 9,903 containment zones in the capital and 1,555 is the present number of patients in home isolation.

Delhi which had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in May to curb the spread of coronavirus began the process of unlocking on Monday. Shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops opened with the restrictions of odd-even and timings on Monday. The Delhi Metro, which was suspended on May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices were also allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.