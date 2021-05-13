Delhi Says Oxygen Need Has Dipped, Centre Can Give Surplus To Others

Manish Sisodia said Delhi's daily oxygen demand has dipped to 582 metric tonnes.

Delhi's oxygen demand has reduced and can give surplus oxygen to other states that need it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today as the capital continued to report a dip in coronavirus cases.

"The oxygen demand has come down and hospital beds are getting free. At that time (15 days ago), we needed 700 metric tonnes of oxygen , according to the beds... Delhi's oxygen demand has come down to 582 metric tonnes per day."

"We have written a letter to the central government and have said that our work will be done with 582 metric tonnes of oxygen per day and that they can give surplus oxygen from Delhi's quota to other states," Mr Sisodia said. He thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi logged 10,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, over 21 per cent lesser that yesterday's figures. The positivity rate has further gone down to 14 per cent, Mr Sisodia said.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the central government has to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi every day till further orders. The order was passed as Delhi battled a severe oxygen crisis, with several top hospitals reporting shortage of oxygen supply, leading to the death of many Covid patients.

A dire shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines in recent weeks are some of the key challenges in the devastating second wave.

3.62 lakh fresh infections in India pushed the country's total caseload to over 2.37 crore. 4,120 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 2,58,317.