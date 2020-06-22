Doctor At Delhi's Fortis Escorts Hospital Dies Of Coronavirus: Report

Sources at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in South Delhi said authorities have been informed about it. More details are awaited.

A doctor of a leading private hospital in Delhi has died of COVID-19, sources said on Monday.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, have been infected with COVID-19 till date in the national capital.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a Delhi government hospital on Saturday.

The doctor (name withheld), who belonged to Cuttack district, succumbed to the disease at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, officials said. 
 

