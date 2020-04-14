Delhi Coronavirus Containment Zones Rise To 55, Up From Monday's 47

Delhi areas identified as containment zones are being completely sealed.

The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital was raised to 55 on Tuesday with the identification of eight new neighbourhoods with a high number of COVID-19 cases. These areas are being completely sealed off with only home delivery of food and basic supplies being allowed. Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes.

The new additions include localities in Central Delhi's Nawabganj and Bara Hindu Rao and South Delhi's Khirki Extension.

Delhi registered 51 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 1,561 on Tuesday. Two new deaths were reported, taking the count to 30.

Houses in containment zones are being surveyed by medical teams and people being made aware about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, methods of prevention, social distancing measures, importance of hand washing, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

In these areas, the government is implementing Operation SHIELD, which stands for "Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking".

The measures have been credited with making Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi - the city's first hotspot - free of infection.

In line with Operation SHIELD, the Delhi government launched a massive sanitisation drive across all containment areas and hotspots on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this work is done by 10 machines imported from Japan and 50 others from the Delhi Jal Board.

On Tuesday, Mr Kejriwal said that lockdown measures extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be "fully implemented" in Delhi and expressed faith that the national capital will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Kejriwal also said that he would visit some COVID-19 containment zones in the city on Wednesday to take review the situation.

World 19,30,506 Cases 13,47,975 Active 4,62,076 Recovered 1,20,455 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,30,506 and 1,20,455 have died; 13,47,975 are active cases and 4,62,076 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 5:34 pm.