53-Year-Old Delhi Police Dies Due To COVID-19 Infection: Report

A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died in Delhi on Friday due to COVID-19, officials said.

Sanjeev Kumar was posted with the Crime Branch and had been admitted to a Delhi hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He developed fever and was on ventilator after complaining of breathlessness, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, 50-year-old head constable Ajay had died in the national capital. His coronavirus report came positive later, the police said.

Ajay was posted in Delhi's Shahdara district and used to live with his family in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A total of eight Delhi Police personnel have died due to coronavirus so far.

Earlier, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables had died due to COVID-19.

One of the constables, who had underlying health conditions and had been on leave since November last year, died last week and his COVID-19 test report came positive later.

More than 800 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the virus so far.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said that the number of COVID-19 infected personnel are bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises. But he stressed that it is important that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale and leads to more fatalities.

Mr Shrivastava had said the Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel and they have been praised for being involved in humanitarian work on the ground.