Delhi Coronavirus Cases Cross 10,000-Mark, 160 Deaths

Delhi COVID-19 Cases: More than 160 people have died in the city so far due to coronavirus. (File)

Delhi has crossed the 10,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as the country recorded the biggest-single day jump of 5,242 new COVID-19 patients, taking India's total to 96,169. Of 3,029 deaths reported across India, 160 deaths have been reported from Delhi.

The national capital has witnessed a surge of 1,000 coronavirus cases in a span of just two days. On Saturday, the city-state's tally stood at 9,333 cases and 129 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness.

According to the data shared by the state, it took exactly a month for the number of cases to surge from 1,000 (on April 11) to 7,000 (on May 11).

The city has fourth highest number of coronavirus patients in India after Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi has to "learn to live with coronavirus," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said more than once during his press conferences.

On Sunday, as centre extended lockdown till May 31, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the new guidelines on the lockdown were "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government."

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

"Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday)," he tweeted.

