Migrants Shouldn't Walk Home, Will Give Food And Shelter: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal told officials to cooperate with the Railways in running of more 'Shramik' trains.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that authorities have been asked to make sure that migrant workers stranded in the state do not face any problems amid the ongoing nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He said trains will be arranged for the migrants, as many as needed.

The order issued to the authorities, a copy of which was tweeted by Mr Kejriwal today, said: "It should be ensured that migrant workers do not resort to walking on road and on railway tracks."

The migrants should be appropriately counselled if they are found walking, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food and water till such time they are facilitated to board the "Shramik" special trains or buses to their native places, the order added.

"There should be proper cooperation with railways in running of more number of 'Shramik' special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate," it said.

The Chief Minister told officials that all "Shramik" special trains should be received without any hindrance and asked them to "facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places."