Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Suggestions From Delhi On Relaxing Lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal had said that economic activities should be allowed in Delhi except in containment zones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the response of the people of Delhi on what should be the way forward regarding the lockdown against coronavirus which is already in its seventh week. His appeal came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all Chief Ministers yesterday, where they were tasked with submitting a blueprint regarding the lockdown.

Addressing an online media briefing, Mr Kejriwal said people can send suggestions on what his government should do after May 17.

The suggestions can be sent by calling toll-free number 1031, WhatsApp number 8800007722 or by sending emails to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Good suggestions will be discussed with experts and doctors, he said.

At the meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister said the states should submit a written strategy by Friday on how they would deal with the "various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown".

"We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level," PM Modi said.