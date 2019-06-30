Speeding Car Runs Over, Kills Man Near Delhi's Connaught Place: Police

Dheeraj was on his scooter going towards India Gate when a black Hyundai Creta hit him (File Photo)

A 36-year-old man was run over by a speeding car at Windsor Place in Delhi early on Sunday, police said.

Dheeraj, the victim, was on his scooter going towards India Gate when a black Hyundai Creta hit him from behind at Windsor Place at 5.45 am, police said.

When the police reached the spot, they took Dheeraj to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

Dheeraj is survived by his wife and two children. He used to live in the premises of Free Church on Sansad Marg, they said.

Police have analysed the CCTV footage in the area and are trying to identify the accused.

A case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police have some important leads in the case and it will be worked out, they added.

