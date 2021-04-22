Congress Leader And Former Delhi Minister AK Walia Dies Of COVID-19: Report

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of COVID-19 in the early hours of the morning today, party leaders said. He was 72.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condoled the death of the former MLA, saying he died at the Apollo Hospital in the city.

Party leaders said Mr Walia, who represented the Laxmi Nagar constituency in the assembly for four terms, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

He died at around 1:30 am today, party leaders told news agency Press Trust of India.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled Mr Walia's death, saying he promoted positive politics in Delhi.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)