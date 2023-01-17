2.4 Degrees In Delhi Day After Season's Lowest, Relief From Thursday

Earlier, Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius this morning as chilly winds whipped through the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The city saw the coldest day of the season yesterday with the temperature plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius.

At 1.4 degrees Celsius, yesterday's Delhi temperature is the lowest in January since 2021. Safdarjung observatory - the city's base station - had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degree Celsius on January 1, 2021.

The all-time low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded in the national capital on January 16, 1935.

Intense cold wave conditions and fog prevailed in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog conditions in parts of northwest India brought visibility down, delaying several flights and trains.

The chilly weather has prompted Chandigarh, Rajasthan's Udaipur and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to extend the winter break for students of up to Class 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense cold wave conditions to continue in northwest India and parts of central India till tomorrow, after which, the temperatures will marginally increase by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius from Thursday.

The city has recorded around 50 hours of dense fog in January so far, the maximum in the month since 2019.