Cold Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 5.5 Degrees

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | | Updated: January 28, 2019 11:29 IST
The Met office has forecast clear skies during the day. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 am, said a meteorological (Met) department official.   The Met office has forecast clear skies during the day.

"The skies will be clear. Strong gusty winds are likely to prevail during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 19 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

