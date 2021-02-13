Cloudy Sky, Dense Fog Likely In Delhi On Saturday: Weather Office

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category. (Representational)

A cover of "moderate" fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted partly cloudy sky and dense fog on Saturday morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively," it said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 345 in the evening compared to 331 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality and weather forecasting system SAFAR, the AQI is likely to stay in the "very poor" category for the next two days.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Due to the fog, visibility was reduced in many parts of the city in the morning hours. It was around 400 metres at Safdarjung and 500 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said.