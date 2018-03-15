Civil Services Aspirant Arrested For Kidnapping Minor To Pay Off Debts

The accused, Asif Saifi (27), was inspired by Bollywood films and used to recited dialogues from films while making the ransom calls, they said.
Saifi, who completed his MTech, was preparing for the civil services. He was in debt. He had borrowed Rs 4-5 lakh to pay a man who had promised him a government job. The man, however, cheated him, police said.
Desperate to make money, Saifi befriended the 5-year-old victim and found out the phone number of the child's father.
Saifi was finally arrested from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, they said, adding the child was rescued.