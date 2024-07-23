Civil Service Aspirant Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi's Patel Nagar

Despite being rushed to RML Hospital, Nilesh Rai was declared dead. (Representative Image)

A 26-year-old civil service aspirant died of electrocution near the Patel Nagar metro station on July 22, said the police. The person was identified as Nilesh Rai (26), residing at a PG in Patel Nagar.

The police said, "We received information at PS Ranjit Nagar at about 2.43 PM yesterday that a person had got stuck to an iron gate due to an electric current near Power Gym, Patel Nagar metro station."

Police said that on reaching the spot, it was found that the victim had been electrocuted due to an electric current in the gate.

"There was also water logging on the road. The victim was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors," police said.

A case has been registered at the Police Station, Ranjit Nagar, under Section 106(1), 285 BNS.

Forensic teams have visited the scene of the incident and investigation is in progress, said the police.

Further details on the matter are awaited.