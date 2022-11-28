Citing Internal Survey, BJP Claims Will Win 170 Seats In Delhi Civic Polls

The elections for Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4. (Representational)

An internal survey of Delhi BJP has shown that the party may win 170 of 250 wards in the MCD polls next month, a senior party leader said on Monday.

The survey having a sample size of 43,750 voters was conducted between November 13 and November 25, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana told PTI.

The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. Results will be declared on December 7.

"The survey conducted in all the 250 wards shows that the BJP is going to win 170 seats. There are 150 wards where BJP is in very strong position while there are 20-25 other wards where the party has edge over other parties," Mr Khurana said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had said during campaigning on Sunday that the BJP would win 180 wards in the MCD elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his party will win 200 wards in the MCD polls.

He had also said that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in the elections.

The BJP in 2017 municipal corporation elections won 181 of the 270 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress.

The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards.

The three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP were unified into 250 wards under MCD earlier this year by the Centre.

