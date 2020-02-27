CBSE Postpones Board Exams For 3 Days In Violence-Hit Northeast Delhi

Incessant arson, stone-throwing and vandalism continued for the fourth day today in northeast Delhi

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board examinations for Class 10 and 12 that were to be held today, tomorrow and Saturday in violence-hit northeast Delhi after a government request. Examinations in rest of Delhi will be conducted as scheduled, the CBSE said in a press release. For four days now, examinations have been postponed by the board in view of the relentless violence over the contentious citizenship law in the northeast of the national capital.

All exams in all centres across Delhi will be conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards, the press note said.

Three English papers were postponed today for Class 12. For Thursday, CBSE postponed one exam for Class 10 and 10 examinations for Class 12. For Friday, the board postponed 2 exams for Class 10 and 11 for Class 12. On Wednesday, CBSE had deferred two English Literature exams for Class 10 and three in Media and Web Applications for Class 12.

The new dates of the examination will be notified soon, the release said.

In a press note, CBSE also said that the board is in regular contact with principals of schools of the violence-hit areas and sought details of students who have missed examinations due to clashes. The board said fresh examinations will be conducted for students who missed exams at centres not in northeast Delhi owing to violence around their homes.

Schools in northeast Delhi have been shut for the fourth consecutive day today as armed mob rampage continues over the new citizenship law. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday had requested CBSE to postpone exams as violent clashes continued.

Incessant arson, stone-throwing and vandalism continued for the fourth day today which has left over 35 dead and over 200 injured in the capital's northeast. Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling the streets of the region amid reports of sporadic violence today. For days, shops were set ablaze and unruly mobs roamed the streets; violence cut a swathe through many localities including Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood". Delhi Police has filed 48 FIRs and arrested 130 people in connection with the violence, which they say is now under control.