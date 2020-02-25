Schools To Stay Shut Tomorrow In Northeast Delhi Amid Clashes Over CAA

Manish Sisodia that CBSE has been requested to postpone tomorrow's board exam

All internal examinations in violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted today. Schools will stay shut for the second consecutive day tomorrow and Mr Sisodia added that CBSE has been requested to postpone tomorrow's board exam in view of the deadly clashes in the national capital's northeast.

"Schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will remain closed tomorrow. Internal exams have been postponed. CBSE is also requested to postpone tomorrow's board exam," Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi High Court today ruled that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and asked CBSE to decide as soon as possible on rescheduling tomorrow's board exam at one of the centre's in northeast Delhi. Students say it was difficult for them to reach the examination centre due to clashes over the new citizenship law.

There was no response from the CBSE on whether the exam will be postponed or not.

Relentless arson, vandalism and stone-throwing has hit Delhi's northeast for more than 24 hours which have claimed 11 lives so far, including that of a cop's. Over 150 have been injured of which 70 have gunshot wounds. Smoke billowed in the air as shops were set ablaze and unruly mobs roamed the streets; violence cut a swathe through many localities including Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Over 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to control the unprecedented violence. This evening, police resorted to using tear gas shells in Chand Bagh to control the clashes.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Donald Trump is visiting the country.