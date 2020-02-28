Hope To Resume Board Exams From Monday In Northeast Delhi: CBSE To Court

CBSE exams postponed: Relentless violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday has claimed 42 lives (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today told the Delhi High Court that they are optimistic about resuming examinations in violence-hit northeast Delhi from March 2 and hoped the situation improves by then. The board had postponed all examinations in the northeast of the national capital in view of the rampant violence over the contentious citizenship law that left 42 dead and hundred injured.

The board also told the court that the new dates of the examination will be announced keeping in mind they do not clash with the IIT entrance examinations, which many class 12 students will be appearing for. CBSE has postponed examinations in 86 centres in northeast Delhi.

CBSE however said that if schools are ordered to remain shut then the board would not be able to do anything.

The court had on Tuesday ruled that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and asked the board to reschedule exams in northeast Delhi. A petitioner had asked the board to change the exam centres. The board, however, denied.

The High Court has also told the Delhi government and Delhi police to ensure tight security at examination centres in northeast Delhi. The next hearing of the case will be on March 4.

On a request of the Delhi government, CBSE had postponed all board exams till Saturday in northeast Delhi. Schools have also been shut in the area.

Relentless violence engulfed northeast and other parts of Delhi since Sunday over the new citizenship law. Arson, vandalism and stone-throwing continued as unruly mobs roamed the streets armed with sticks and guns, thrashing people. The violence has gone down since Wednesday and Delhi police says they have deployed officials everywhere in the northeast of the national capital.

The Home Ministry in a statement said considering the improvement in the situation, the ban on large gatherings in northeast Delhi areas hit by violence will be removed for 10 hours today - 4 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8 pm.