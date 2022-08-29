'CBI Welcome To Raid My Bank Locker Tomorrow': AAP's Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that the FIR against him is "completely fake"

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, will raid his bank locker tomorrow in connection with an ongoing probe by the agency into alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi.

Mr Sisodia tweeted today: "Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation."

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Mr Sisodia had alleged that the raids were conducted to pressurise him to quit AAP, join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and break the ruling party in Delhi.

Rejecting all allegations of irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, Mr Sisodia said it was implemented with complete transparency. "These people are not concerned about the scam. Their worry is Arvind Kejriwal [the Chief Minister of Delhi], who is loved by the masses and has emerged as a national option," he said.

Terming the FIR against him as "completely fake", the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had earlier said: "The FIR against me is completely fake. I have committed no corruption ... They (BJP) are acting like serial killer to eliminate other state governments. The effort they are putting to murder state governments, they should have put that much effort into building schools and hospitals."