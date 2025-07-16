CBI Raids Across 7 States, 3 Arrested For Operating Mule Bank Accounts

In a major development under Operation Chakra-V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on cybercrime syndicates and digital arrest scams. The agency today carried out coordinated searches at multiple locations across seven states - Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The latest round of action led to the arrest of three people who played a key role in operating and facilitating mule bank accounts - a critical component used by cyber fraudsters to route and conceal illicit proceeds.

The CBI seized a large volume of incriminating material, including mobile phones, KYC documents, bank account records, and other transactional evidence. These individuals allegedly acted as intermediaries and account holders in collusion with cybercriminals to enable the transfer and withdrawal of fraudulently acquired funds.

The agency had earlier registered a case on June 25 against 37 accused under IPC/BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act, following specific intelligence inputs. This was followed by initial searches on June 26 and 27 at 40 locations, which resulted in the arrest of 10 other accused for similar crimes.

The ongoing operation is aimed at systematically dismantling the infrastructure of cybercrime networks, with a strategic focus on three pillars:

1. Financial Infrastructure - mule accounts and illegal payment gateways.

2. Telecom Infrastructure - illegal SIM cards and PoS agents.

3. Human Resource Network - organised cyber syndicates and human trafficking for cybercrime (commonly termed "cyber slavery").

The CBI emphasised that many elements of the human resource networks operate from outside Indian borders.

This operation is part of the Government of India's broader push to tackle cybercrime at its roots and ensure that those enabling these scams are brought to justice. The arrested individuals will be produced before the jurisdictional court, while the investigation continues.