CBI To Probe Alleged Irregularities In Recruitment Of Teachers In Delhi

The CBI is also probing Delhi education officials for alleged conspiracy. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers for schools aided by Delhi government and run by Vedic Sanskrit Agricultural Education Society.

According to CBI sources, Vedic Sanskrit Agriculture Senior Secondary School recently recruited 16 teachers against 18 vacancies. Six of these appointments, the CBI has alleged, were made on the basis of forged documents and with the involvement of Krishan Rana, then chairman of the school's management committee.

The preliminary investigation report accessed by NDTV states, "Praveen Bazad, who was selected for Political Science has already been convicted in a criminal case of cheating in SSC Examination. He applied for the post without disclosing the same. Also his master degree from Kalinga University prima facie seems to be forged as he never attended the said college."

In the case of three other candidates, Sonia, Pratibha and Manish Kumar, the investigation found that they submitted a forged experience certificate from Jim Corbett Senior Secondary School in Kathgodam, Uttarakhand.

Besides naming Krishan Rana and six candidates in the FIR, the CBI has also brought officials of the Directorate of Education of Delhi Government under investigation for alleged criminal conspiracy and forgery.

Sources said the investigation has revealed that the Education Department officials knew about these irregularities but chose not to act against the illegality and their roles are being probed.