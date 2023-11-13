CBI Asks Lt Governor For Permission To File FIR Against Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain, Others

CBI has asked Delhi Lt Governor for permission to file FIR against ex Delhi minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from the government to file a first information report (FIR) against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail, and former Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel for alleged extortion of crores of rupees from high-profile prisoners, including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in return for a comfortable life in jail, sources said today.

The request seeking sanction against Mr Jain and jail officer Raj Kumar was sent to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, while the request for permission to move against Mr Goel and retired Indian Administrative Service officer Mukesh Prasad has been sent to the Home Ministry, sources said.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party called the CBI's move "nothing but mockery of law". "AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Mr Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates," the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"The CBI sought the LG's permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only and only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and conman of India," the AAP said.

Mr Goel, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was suspended by the Home Ministry last year after allegations of extortion were made against him.

The CBI has alleged it has "source information" that Mr Jain, Mr Goel, Mr Prasad and Mr Kumar have been extorting crores of rupees from "high-profile prisoners", including Mr Chandrashekhar, who himself faces charges of duping many people, to enable them to live comfortably in prison, news agency PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

Questions sent to Mr Goel seeking his reaction remained unanswered, PTI reported.

The CBI needs the sanction before filing an FIR or a case against a public person under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI alleged that "a high-level corruption and extortion racket" was being run in Delhi's jails in connivance with Mr Goel and Mr Prasad along with associate officers, private persons and accomplices.

"They worked as a syndicate for the same," the CBI alleged in its letter to the Lieutenant Governor.

The CBI alleged it has "source information" that Mr Jain allegedly "extorted and received Rs 10 crore from Mr Chandrashekhar in various tranches during 2018-21 either himself or through his accomplices, as protection money," to enable the alleged conman to live a peaceful and comfortable life in jail.

Mr Chandrashekhar is in jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people.

With inputs from PTI