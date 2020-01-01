Case Registered Against Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife In Delhi

The woman who lodged her complaint said she got married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017

The police said they have registered a case and investigating is underway.

New Delhi:

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, the police said today.

The case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who in her complaint said she got married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017.

She used to live with her husband and in-laws at Sahibabad. Soon after marriage, her husband started ill-treating her and physical assaulting her, the FIR stated.

On September 5, her husband visited her parents at Sadiq Nagar and picked up a fight with her and assaulted her before giving triple talaq, she alleged.

The practice of triple talaq has been made illegal in India.

