Case Registered Against Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife In Delhi

The police said they have registered a case and investigating is underway.

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, the police said today.

The case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who in her complaint said she got married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017.

She used to live with her husband and in-laws at Sahibabad. Soon after marriage, her husband started ill-treating her and physical assaulting her, the FIR stated.

On September 5, her husband visited her parents at Sadiq Nagar and picked up a fight with her and assaulted her before giving triple talaq, she alleged.

The practice of triple talaq has been made illegal in India.