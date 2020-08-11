Case Against Delhi Congress Leader For Violating Social Distancing Rules Amid Pandemic

Congress did not have permission to hold the event, Delhi Police said (Representational)

Delhi Police have registered a case against Congress leader Mohammad Usman and others for reportedly violating social distancing rules in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, Mr Usman, president of Chandni Chowk district committee of Congress, organised a flag hoisting programme to mark the 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement.

Former Congress MP JP Aggarwal and Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chawdhary were the chief guests of the programme. The event was also attended by several other Congress leaders, they said.

The police also said that the party did not have the requisite permission to hold the event.

"They applied for the permission of the programme, but it was denied. Despite having no permission, they organised the event and violated social distancing rules in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation," according to the FIR registered in the case.

A case at the Hauz Qazi Police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, it said.

