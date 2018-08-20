Car Hits Cop, Drags Him For A Kilometere In Delhi

All 4 men have been arrested and cases of rash and drunk driving have been filed. (Representational)

In a suspected case of road rage, a speeding car hit a policeman and dragged him for about a kilometer in the heart of Delhi, near the police headquarters on Sunday. Constable Prahlad was badly injured while trying to stop the speeding car, which jumped the red light just before the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's convoy was about to pass.

The police were able to finally stop the car near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, about a kilometer ahead of the accident site.

The driver and three others, who were in the car were drunk the police told NDTV. All four men have been arrested and cases of rash and drunk driving have been filed against them.

The incident took place at the big busy crossing, which is virtually a stone's throw from the office of the city's police chief.

In February, in a similar case of horrific road rage, businessman who was on his way home with his young nephew was shot dead in north Delhi, after an argument over rash driving. Vinod Mehra was shot in the chest point blank.

The 35-year-old businessman was returning from a wedding with the teenager, when a speeding van overtook his car on a flyover. When he objected, an argument started. In the middle of it, one of the men got off the van, shot him and fled.

As many as 222 cases of road rage and rash driving have been reported in the city in the last three years according to a government report. Union Minister Hansraj Ahir told parliament in July that 92 cases were reported in 2015, in which four died and 80 were injured. In 2016, 66 cases were reported and last year 64 cases were reported. As many as 22 cases have been reported till June this year said the minister.