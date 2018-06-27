Canadian Woman Allegedly Raped By Man She Met At Pub In Delhi's Hauz Khas

The Canadian woman says she had gone to the accused's house from the pub

Highlights The Canadian woman was allegedly assaulted at accused's house Woman went to accused's house on his invitation, police say Accused befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khaz Village

A Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man whom she met at a pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area last night, the police has said.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said.

Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends last night.

According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her.

She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said.

A case has been registered, he added.