Call Parents Of Students Found With Tobacco: Delhi Government To Schools

Parents of kids found in possessing tobacco will be summoned.(Representational)

The Delhi government has issued guidelines to all schools in the national capital for making them "tobacco-free zones", including summoning parents of those children who are found in possession of tobacco products.

"Weall are aware that tobacco is a major cause of deaths in India, surpassing the combined total deaths caused by Malaria, Dengue, TB & HIV/AIDS etc. In order to make all the schools 'Tobacco Free Zones', all principals are directed to ensure schools follow certain guidelines," a communication issued to schools by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The schools have been asked to nominate a health scheme nodal officer to maintain their their tobacco-free status.

"Tobacco-free zone" boards have to be displayed at prominent places in school premises and "no smoking" signage boards have to be displayed as per Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell specifications, along with the name and contact details of the nodal officer.

"Students should be sensitised about the ill-effects of tobacco and awareness activities in the form of talk in the morning assembly shall be organised. Parents of those children who are found to be in possession of tobacco or tobacco products to be called to school and counselled on how they can help their wards give up the addiction," the DoE order said.

The schools have been also asked to give written request to the Station House Officer or MCD authorities if any tobacco product is sold within 100 metres of the school premises.

